Feels Like 38! August Is Coming In Blazing Hot With Temperatures In Malta Set To Reach A Summer High
It’s set to get really hot in Malta as August approaches with temperatures reaching a high of 36°C…
…but according to the Malta International Airport official forecast page, it’s going to feel more like 38°C which means we’ll be staying inside and under the A/C over the weekend.
On the other hand, a low of 24°C is expected over the week.
There isn’t going to be a cloud in the sky over the next week with “Hot & Sunny” expected to be the norm. As a result, expect an intense UV index with highs of 11.
Malta maintains its reputation as a sunny, summer spot but the intense heat comes with a price, and protection from the sun is highly recommended.
Thankfully, there are plenty of beautiful beaches to help beat the heat.