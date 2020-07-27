Feels Like 38! August Is Coming In Blazing Hot With Temperatures In Malta Set To Reach A Summer High

It’s set to get really hot in Malta as August approaches with temperatures reaching a high of 36°C…

…but according to the Malta International Airport official forecast page, it’s going to feel more like 38°C which means we’ll be staying inside and under the A/C over the weekend.

On the other hand, a low of 24°C is expected over the week.

There isn’t going to be a cloud in the sky over the next week with “Hot & Sunny” expected to be the norm. As a result, expect an intense UV index with highs of 11.