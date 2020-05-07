Feeling That Heat? Malta’s Temperature And UV Index Set To Continue Climbing This Weekend

As Malta’s unmistakable summer edges ever closer, temperatures are slowly continuing to creep ever closer to those all-too-familiar 30s… and everything else is following suit.

Tomorrow, perfectly coinciding with what will technically be the first weekend of relative freedom in two months amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a sunny day will kick off an increasingly warm weekend on the islands.

Already warm highs of 22°C are set to climb up to 24°C by Sunday, with the UV index literally hot on its tails. In fact, by the end of the weekend, the islands will be hit with a very summery (and potentially dangerous) UV index of 10.

Meanwhile, evenings will see low temperatures also climb, from 15°C tomorrow all the way up to 18°C on Sunday. As for the wind, this will mostly arrive in moderately strong gusts of Force 3 and 4 (sometimes even going up to 5) from the southeast.