‘Extreme’ UV Rays To Hit Malta Later This Week After Very Windy Start

Needing sunscreen to enjoy the outdoors for more than a couple of minutes in Malta’s Junes might be normal, but this week’s hot and sunny spell will be ending things particularly sunny.

Already at a worrying UV Index of 10, which is listed down as posing a “very high risk from unprotected sun exposure”, this week will end with Friday’s UV Index of 11.

Listed as “Extreme”, a UV Index of 11 poses a major risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure. Official notices recommend avoiding exposure to the sun between 10am and 4pm, and seeking shade or wearing sun-protective clothing, hats and UV-blocking sunglasses if outdoors.

And while anyone living in Malta for more than a couple of years might not be surprised by these figures, it’s important to note that being used to a particular statistic doesn’t make it any less harmful.

Meanwhile, today and tomorrow’s very windy start will gradually make way for temperatures that exceed 30°C as the weekend approaches.

As warned over the weekend, the strong northwesterly winds of Force 5 and 6 won’t be dying down till at least tomorrow, keeping the highest temperatures just below 30°C and the evenings a relatively “fresh” 20°C.

By Wednesday, however, the wind will gradually begin to die down, giving way to sunnier, hotter days just ahead of the beginning of summer this weekend.

So if you’re planning anything that involves being outdoors in the sun, we would definitely recommend sunscreen.