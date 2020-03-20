Even Spring’s Postponed! This Weekend’s Dreary Forecast For Malta Will Make Sure You Stay Indoors

Warnings have been shared online, pleas have been made on national TV and more and more people keep testing positive for COVID-19. You’d think the whole nation would’ve gotten the hint to stay indoors by now, but it looks like Mother Nature is stepping in to further drive the point home this weekend.

This weekend might mark the beginning of spring, but as we’ve seen all around the world in the last couple of weeks, pretty much everything has been cancelled or postponed. And if the forecast back in Malta is anything to go by, it looks like even the seasonal change is going to have to be put on hold.

Strong winds and rain are heading to the islands tomorrow, with southeasterly gusts making it all the way up to Force 6 and potentially staying there for the rest of the weekend.

Sunday also has isolated showers in store for the island, with the temperature never going higher than 17°C and dropping all the way down to 12°C in the evening.

Hopefully, this means Saturday and Sunday will be helping out the current dry spell the Maltese Islands have found themselves in.

Of course, this weekend’s dreary weather shouldn’t be the real reason why you stay at home, but here’s hoping it helps add to the already long list.