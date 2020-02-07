Chill Out! After That Extremely Windy Spell, Here’s The Weather For This Long Weekend In Malta

Phew! Now that we’re on the other side of a cold and very windy week, it looks like the weather is set to get much better very soon… and just in time for one of 2020’s first long weekends, too.

Today’s still rather fresh start of 12°C will see a mainly sunny day end in the last sub-10°C evening for a while, with temperatures gradually climbing across St. Paul’s weekend.

By Sunday, in fact, the highest temperature is set to be 16°C – nearly double what it was yesterday – with lows only going down as much as 11°C in the evening.

As the wind continues to die down to around Force 3 from the southwest, the partly cloudy weather will continue getting fairer and milder, until Monday’s public holiday sees the islands look way more hospitable than they did on that fateful 10th February day in 60AD.

Highs of 16°C will persist on Monday, with the warmest low yet of 13°C ushering in a promising start to next week.