Buckle Up! Arctic Winds Set To Hit Malta This Week For ‘Coldest Day This Winter’

Feeling cold? Well, you haven’t felt anything yet.

Malta is about to get a whole lot chillier just in time for the first week of February, with temperatures set to drop to nearly half of what they are right now.

Today’s highs of 18°C already feel a bit cooler thanks to strong northwesterly winds of Force 5, but by Wednesday, things will quickly get pretty freaking cold.

As the Majjistral gusts get stronger, midweek will see winds go all the way up to Force 7, dropping temperatures into the single digits by the evening as the notorious Grigal shows up all over again.

Thursday and Friday will see things get even colder, with temperatures dropping under 10°C and strong winds bringing a chilly snap to the islands.