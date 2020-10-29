Boo! Malta’s Weather This Weekend Isn’t Looking Too Halloweeny

Trick or treating and costume parties might not be the only cancelled things for Halloween 2020, because the weather in Malta this weekend is actually set to get nicer.

Partly cloudy forecast aside, these next few days will see the temperature budging up ever so slightly, with highs going from barely exceeding 20°C to hitting 23°C a couple of times this weekend.

Meanwhile, the temperature in the evenings will also be gradually going up, hitting a rather balmy 17°C by Sunday.

This weekend might see the end of October, the beginning of November and the spookiest day of the year, but as far as Malta’s concerned, you’d be fooled into thinking it’s a fine spell in mid-April.