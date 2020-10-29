د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Boo! Malta’s Weather This Weekend Isn’t Looking Too Halloweeny

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Trick or treating and costume parties might not be the only cancelled things for Halloween 2020, because the weather in Malta this weekend is actually set to get nicer.

Partly cloudy forecast aside, these next few days will see the temperature budging up ever so slightly, with highs going from barely exceeding 20°C to hitting 23°C a couple of times this weekend.

Meanwhile, the temperature in the evenings will also be gradually going up, hitting a rather balmy 17°C by Sunday.

This weekend might see the end of October, the beginning of November and the spookiest day of the year, but as far as Malta’s concerned, you’d be fooled into thinking it’s a fine spell in mid-April.

Tag someone who can’t wait for it to get properly cold!

READ NEXT: Here We Go Again! Major Temperature Drop And Thundery Showers Expected To Hit Malta Very Soon

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK