Blistering Weather Set To Persist Over Malta This Weekend As UV Index Hits ‘Extremely Risky’ 11

Rare late-night heat bursts might’ve dominated this week’s weather talk in Malta, but it looks like this weekend is all set to smile, shrug, and bring even more heat with it.

The relatively-instant 30+ degree burst that hit Malta yesterday will be persisting over the islands, with temperatures that feel like 33°C marinating Malta over the course of today, Saturday and Sunday. The evenings aren’t set to offer much respite either, with lows that still manage to hang on to the 20s.

The wind might slowly start picking up again, with today’s easterly breezes of Force 2 and 3 slowly climbing to gusts of up to 4 and 5 by tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the UV index will be going all the way up to the double digits, hitting 11 today and tomorrow, only budging down to 10 by Sunday.

And while Maltese people are probably used to those insane digits by now, it’s important to remember that a UV index reading of 11 means “extreme risk of harm from unprotected sun exposure”. Besides protective clothing, hats and UV-blocking sunglasses, experts recommend you “generously apply broad spectrum SPF 30+ sunscreen every two hours, even on cloudy days”.

So if you’re going out and it’s been a while since you felt the full wrath of the Maltese sun, be careful out there and stay safe. Also remember we’re not quite in the clear to do a whole bunch of outdoor things just yet. You know, what with that global pandemic and all?