Bittersweet Beauty: Here’s The Weather For Malta’s Easter Weekend 2020

So you know how a lot of people think that Good Friday in Malta is always poetically gloomy and rainy, just in time for a slightly more overcast and reflective Saturday, before the sun comes in and casts everything into reinvigorated light on Easter Sunday? Well, that’s not happening this year.

Malta – and indeed the rest of the world – is currently entering the second month of a quasi-lockdown as COVID-19 continues to ravage the globe. But to make things just slightly worse, it’s looking to be a glorious weekend out there.

Today’s usually more cloudy Good Friday is set to be sunny AF… and that’s only going to persist all the way up to Easter Sunday.

Indeed, both the UV index and the warmest temperatures have finally even budged up, with 20°C across the board for the rest of the weekend. If conditions stay the same (which they should), with winds not expected to get stronger than Force 2 or 3, tomorrow might even get slightly warmer, at 21°C.