Bittersweet Beauty: Here’s The Weather For Malta’s Easter Weekend 2020
So you know how a lot of people think that Good Friday in Malta is always poetically gloomy and rainy, just in time for a slightly more overcast and reflective Saturday, before the sun comes in and casts everything into reinvigorated light on Easter Sunday? Well, that’s not happening this year.
Malta – and indeed the rest of the world – is currently entering the second month of a quasi-lockdown as COVID-19 continues to ravage the globe. But to make things just slightly worse, it’s looking to be a glorious weekend out there.
Today’s usually more cloudy Good Friday is set to be sunny AF… and that’s only going to persist all the way up to Easter Sunday.
Indeed, both the UV index and the warmest temperatures have finally even budged up, with 20°C across the board for the rest of the weekend. If conditions stay the same (which they should), with winds not expected to get stronger than Force 2 or 3, tomorrow might even get slightly warmer, at 21°C.
Of course, all religious forms of celebration have been cancelled in light of the global pandemic, and with good reason too.
As Health Minister Chris Fearne himself stated in a national press conference earlier this week, “Let’s only go out if it’s absolutely necessary or essential. We can celebrate Easter next year, God willing.”
So even though this would’ve been perfect weather to go out and celebrate the biggest weekend in the Catholic calendar, let this be 2020’s sacrifice. We can flatten the curve, but we can only do it together. Have a safe Easter everyone.