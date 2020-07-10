د . إAEDSRر . س

Beach Towels At The Ready! This Weekend In Malta Is Set To Be A Perfect Summery Stretch

We’re now a couple of weeks into summer 2020, but if you haven’t headed to one of Malta’s beautiful beaches yet, this weekend is your perfect opportunity to do so.

Today’s sunny start will see highs hit 30°C and feel like 33°C… and it’s going to stay like that for the whole weekend!

Meanwhile, fresh-ish evenings of 21°C and mild varying winds of mostly Force 2 and 3 (sometimes climbing to 4) will make for pleasant summer days the likes of which everyone’s been dreaming of for a while now.

As far as the UV Index is concerned, we’re still looking at tens across the board (and actually 11 today), so please do be careful if you’re going to be spending any stretch of time in the sun this weekend ladies and gents.

