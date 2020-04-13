As Temperatures Continue Rising, Here’s The Weather For This Week In Malta

Albeit late, it looks like spring is well and truly underway in Malta, with this week’s weather forecast showing a much more familiar sunny and warm couple of April days heading our way.

Today’s blue skied-start and highs of 20°C looks to be a sign of what’s to come, as the UV index has slowly crept all the way up to 8 and 9 ahead of a very bright and relatively warm week.

And while Tuesday and Thursday could see very short cloudy breaks amidst the sunny streak, temperatures are set to keep slowly rising, with Friday closing it all off at highs of 23°C. Meanwhile, evenings’ lows will gravitate at around 14°C

The wind will also be picking up throughout the week, though, with Wednesday’s northeasterly winds potentially going all the way up to Force 6 after some moderately strong southeasterly gusts over the coming two days.

Of course, all this still isn’t enough reason for anyone to be hitting the beaches or countryside right now. It’s not like we have to tell you – although it could very well be the case.