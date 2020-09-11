Another Storm? Malta Could Be In For A Thundery Weekend Despite High Temperatures

د . إAEDSRر . س

Summer’s end could very well be underway in Malta, as the weather forecast for this weekend is yet again showing a diminished UV Index, stronger winds, showers… and yes, more thunder.

Today has started off pleasantly enough, with a partly cloudy but mostly bright and sunny day seeing temperatures feel as warm as 33°C – or, if you’d rather take the word of other forecasters, even 37°C!

But tomorrow is when things are expected to take a stormy shift, with both Saturday and Sunday currently showing the possibility of thundery showers.

“Is this the end of summer?” popular Facebook forecaster Malta Weather wrote yesterday evening. “Rain showers that may be thundery at times are possible across Malta and Gozo this coming weekend as another area of instability moves across the central Mediterranean.” Despite all this, though, don’t be too quick to take out your thick wintery jackets, because this weekend’s temperatures are still expected to feel as warm as 32°C.

Something very similar happened last weekend, leading to people’s first photos and videos of rain, thunder… and, inevitably, flooding.

No matter what this weekend turns out to be, though, it’s clear that the final moments of summer 2020 are hanging on by a thread, as the colder, darker and wetter season gets ready to do its thing. Buckle up everyone!

