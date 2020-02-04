All Of Tomorrow’s Malta-Sicily Catamaran Trips Cancelled As Very Strong Winds Set To Hit Islands

As the island braces itself for colder temperatures and very strong winds in the coming hours, all catamaran trips between Malta and Sicily scheduled for tomorrow have been cancelled… with the worsening weather potentially also affecting Thursday. “Kindly note that all voyages on Wednesday 5th February are cancelled due to bad weather,” Virtu Ferries announced earlier today. “Re: Thursday 6th February, change in schedule/extra voyages due to unfavourable sea conditions”. To compensate for all of tomorrow’s cancelled trips, two extra voyages will be added to Thursday’s schedule; one leaving Pozzallo at 11am and the other leaving Valletta at 6pm. Meanwhile, an early trip has been amended, now leaving Malta at 7:30am.

Some very strong winds are set to hit Malta in the coming hours, bringing gusts as powerful as Force 7 tomorrow. Northwesterly winds – which are particularly dangerous when it comes to the Malta-Sicily channel – have been making their way to the islands for days, but tonight sees the wind going all the way up to Force 6. As the powerful gusts persist throughout tomorrow, it’s looking like we might need to wait till Thursday until the wind goes down to at least Force 4. A yellow warning on the strong winds issued for the Maltese Islands earlier today is currently valid until 9pm, but is expected to be renewed later. Meanwhile, temperatures are also set to plummet, with highs on Wednesday and Thursday not even making it to the double digits. By Thursday evening, the temperature is set to drop all the way to 6°C.