All Hail Spring 2020? Malta Could Be In For Yet Another Storm Today

Overnight rain and a relatively cold start kicked off what for many is Week 4 of Malta’s quasi-lockdown, with intermittent rain and completely overcast skies welcoming Monday morning the only apt way you’d expect right now. But according to most forecasts out there, the islands could even see a storm heading our way in the coming hours.

“The weather is expected to be cloudy with rain showers, possibly thundery and / or with small hail at times,” Facebook forecasting page Malta Weather said last night. A daytime high of 13°C and tonight’s lows of 11°C will also make it a particularly un-springy day in Malta.

As for the rest of the week, some days are definitely looking much better… but don’t expect a sunny heatwave anytime soon either.

April kicks off with a mainly cloudy and relatively warmer day on Wednesday, as a short dry spell ushers in highs of 18°C, some moderately strong southwesterly winds, and even a UV index that finally bumps up to 7.

By Friday, though, it looks like showers will return to the islands, with Thursday’s strong Force 5 and 6 northeasterly winds bringing with them even more rain and a day that could be as cold and dreadful as what today’s shaping up to be. Good thing we all don’t have plans for this weekend!