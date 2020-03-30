د . إAEDSRر . س

All Hail Spring 2020? Malta Could Be In For Yet Another Storm Today

Overnight rain and a relatively cold start kicked off what for many is Week 4 of Malta’s quasi-lockdown, with intermittent rain and completely overcast skies welcoming Monday morning the only apt way you’d expect right now. But according to most forecasts out there, the islands could even see a storm heading our way in the coming hours.

“The weather is expected to be cloudy with rain showers, possibly thundery and / or with small hail at times,” Facebook forecasting page Malta Weather said last night. A daytime high of 13°C and tonight’s lows of 11°C will also make it a particularly un-springy day in Malta.

As for the rest of the week, some days are definitely looking much better… but don’t expect a sunny heatwave anytime soon either.

April kicks off with a mainly cloudy and relatively warmer day on Wednesday, as a short dry spell ushers in highs of 18°C, some moderately strong southwesterly winds, and even a UV index that finally bumps up to 7.

By Friday, though, it looks like showers will return to the islands, with Thursday’s strong Force 5 and 6 northeasterly winds bringing with them even more rain and a day that could be as cold and dreadful as what today’s shaping up to be. Good thing we all don’t have plans for this weekend!

The islands already went through a weird mini hailstorm last week, with Mellieħa looking like a Winter Wonderland on Thursday.

And of course, this all came less than 24 hours after a Żurrieq fireworks factory was struck by lightning.

All very normal spring weather, wouldn’t you agree?

Featured Image Right Photo by Jess Borda

Tag someone who loves this weather… and please, unless you absolutely can’t, just stay at home anyway.

