After Today’s Sunny Start, How Will The Weather Bring January To A Close In Malta?

Hallelujah! Today kicked the last week of January off with a very sunny day, but with stormy February just around the corner, what does the weather have in store for Malta?

While by no means stormy or cold, the rest of the week is looking slightly less summery than today.

Partly cloudy days will dominate the next couple of days, with temperatures set to plateau at a relatively warmer-than-lately 17°C. However, we’re still getting a coupe of fresh evenings, with lows going all the way down to 11°C by tonight.

Things will also be kept rather fresh thanks to some moderate-to-strong winds making their way to the islands. In fact, it looks like this morning’s northwesterly winds of Force 4 could be the tamest all week, with Thursday potentially seeing some strong gusts of Force 6 hitting us.

A mainly cloudy Friday will see January off with more of the same… but we’re going to have to wait and see whether things escalate and the weather worsens as the short but brutal February rolls in.