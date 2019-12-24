A ‘Siberian Blast’ May Be Headed Towards Malta Soon

A ‘Siberian blast’ could be heading to Malta next week as forecasts predict cold weather to hit the island after Christmas.

The forecast, which has a 65% degree of accuracy, came as strong winds battered the islands last night. If the Siberian blast does hit Malta, it will come next week according to the forecast.

Luckily, Malta’s Met office said we could expect a sunny Christmas without rain, with “no drastic changes” expected before Boxing Day.

“As the Christmas spirit around the Maltese islands reaches fever pitch, incoming travellers and locals alike can look forward to exploring the islands’ outdoor Christmas markets and enjoying a mild Christmas in Malta, without any bad weather raining on their parade,” they said.

“Christmas Eve is expected to be characterised by strong Force 6 winds blowing from a northwest direction, which are expected to gradually die down, allowing for a calmer Christmas Day. The strong Force 6 northwest wind will become a rather strong Force 5 wind on the 25th of December, becoming a light to moderate northeast wind on the following day.”

However, it will be sunny at least.

“Sun-seekers can look forward to spending the most wonderful time of the year basking in Malta’s winter sunshine, with indications that the weather on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day will be mainly sunny and dry. While Christmas morning is expected to be rather cloudy, the clouds will gradually break as the day progresses, making for a partly cloudy 25th of December,” the office said.

During the coming days, temperatures are not expected to exceed 18°C, which is due to be reached on Christmas Day, dropping to 12°C by the end of the day. No drastic changes in temperatures are forecast for Christmas Eve or Boxing Day as temperatures will vary between a maximum of 17°C and a minimum of 12°C.

