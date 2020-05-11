2020’s First Heatwave? Temperature In Malta Set To Jump By 10°C In Four Days

Did you enjoy last weekend’s warm weather in Malta? Well, here’s hoping you wanted even hotter temperatures… because that’s exactly what we’re getting this week.

Today’s misty start will usher in a week that is set to eventually not only get warm enough to hit 30°C, but even exceed it by a considerable margin.

The temperature will start gradually climbing as of today, going from highs that feel like 24°C… all the way up to 34°C on Friday.

Yes, that’s right, we’re going to see the temperature jump by a whole 10°C in just four days!

The sudden rise in temperature is most likely partly due to the complete change in wind direction, which will see today and tomorrow’s northwesterly gusts shift back to the southeast by Wednesday.

Lows will also be affected as a result, with this evening’s 17°C going up to a balmy 22°C by the beginning of the weekend.

Confusingly bridging the gap between today’s fresh-ish start and Friday’s searing finish, Wednesday might even see some rain, as winds could even climb all the way up to Force 5.

The UV index for the whole week is expected to stay at a solid 10, so be careful if you’re going out during peak times.