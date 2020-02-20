د . إAEDSRر . س

2020 Begins With One Of The Driest Januaries Recorded In Malta Over The Past Century

Malta has got an early glimpse of summer weather with last month coming in as one of the fifth driest Januaries on record.

According to the Meteorological Office, only 15 mm of precipitation was recorded last month resulting in less rain than the 92.8 mm expected at this time of the year.

The result of which meant that last month is now the fifth driest January in Malta since 1923…

There were also no thunderstorms reported which means that last month can be characterised as generally sun-drenched, clocking in a total of 179.8 hours of sunshine and surpassing the climate norm by 17 hours.

Malta tends to welcome the rain during this time of the year before the incessant heatwaves take us all the way through to autumn, but it looks like we’ll have to prepare for summer a few months early.

January also averaged a temperature of 13.2˚C which is above the climate norm of 0.5˚C and, for those of you who are thinking of going for a mid-winter swim, sea temperatures came in at slightly warmer than usual with mercury reaching 16.6˚C rather than the expected 15.8˚C.

What did you make of January’s weather? Let us know in the comments below

