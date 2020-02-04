د . إAEDSRر . س

‘Wear Red, Orange Or Black’: Snap Protest Against Domestic Violence Planned For 7pm In Valletta Tonight

A number of women’s rights groups have organised a protest against domestic violence in Malta following the murder of a Maltese mother by the father of her children.

SOAR, Women’s Rights Foundation, and Moviment Graffitti as well as other groups will be setting up the demonstration at around 7 pm in front of Parliament in Valletta after the murder of Chantelle Chetcuti.

People are being urged to wear black orange or red clothing.

“We want to send a clear message to all politicians that this is their problem, their responsibility to ensure that policies are in place to protect women and their children from domestic violence,” Francesca Fenech Conti, one of the organisers of the protest and the founder of the Facebook group Women For Women.

The protest comes after the stabbing and murder of Chantelle Chetcuti by her former partner Justin Borg.

Chantelle was repeatedly stabbed in the head in a brutal attack outside of a bar in Żabbar Sunday evening.

She was attacked by her long time former partner Justin Borg, who has since admitted to the crime. The attack is understood to have come as their relationship was coming to an end.

He is currently under arrest after handing himself in to police covered in blood with an unspecified amount of drugs found on him after being searched.

Chetcuti died Monday night after receiving critical head wounds as a result of being stabbed at least five times with a knife Sunday night.

Borg, reportedly a fruit and vegetable hawker, allegedly knew that Chetcuti was at a Żabbar bar when he went to confront her. Borg, 33, had been attempting to contact Chetcuti for weeks.

He is the father of their two daughters.

Have you or your loved ones ever experienced domestic abuse? Contact us at hello@lovinmalta.com to speak in confidence.

