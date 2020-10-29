‘We Never Learn!’: Cleansing Junior Minister Condemns Vandalism Near Birżebbuġa Skate Park

د . إAEDSRر . س

An act of vandalism near a skate park in Birżebbuġa has been condemned by a Parliamentary Secretary and has led to calls for CCTV to be installed in the area.

“I don’t know what you get out of these vengeful acts,” Parliamentary Secretary for Cleansing Deo Debattista said on social media today. “Someone decided to remove all the bins near the skate park – we never learn!”

His post showed a number of rubbish bins that had been physically pulled from the ground, with at least one bin lying on its side.

Local residents took the opportunity to call for CCTV to be installed in the area in an attempt to minimise these kinds of acts.

“Cameras are needed there,” said one person while another this: “this is why we need cameras all over the island ASAP!”

Have you experienced similar kinds of vandalism in your locality?

