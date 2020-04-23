We Need To Know When Malta Plans To Reopen Its Airport, Young Maltese Businessmen Say

A chamber of young Maltese entrepreneurs has urged the government to publish details of its COVID-19 exit strategy, including when it envisages the airport will be reopen.

“While no one is expecting Government to provide solid predictions, businesses would appreciate if the scenarios being developed could be shared with the business community, through the Malta Chamber,” the Young Chamber Network, the Chamber of Commerce’s branch for young entrepreneurs, said in a statement.

“If we are looking at a worst case scenario where travel to Malta remains closed for a number of months, so be it – businesses however will appreciate such information as it will allow them to think outside the box, and actually look for opportunities within this crisis.”

“The Malta Chamber in the past days has actively encouraged members not to merely wait out the storm but actually find workable solutions round it. Such openness on the part of Government would go a long way in this sense.”

While several European countries have already started easing restrictions or presenting draft exit strategies, Malta has so far only confirmed that such a strategy is in the pipeline.

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne said yesterday that lockdown measures could start being lifted in the coming days if the current downward trend of cases persists. However, he warned that measures could be reintroduced if Malta encounters a spike in cases and that some restrictions would remain in place until a vaccine is found.