‘We Lost A Gentleman’: Beltin Come Together To Pay Respects To Mario Mintoff Who Passed Away Following Ladder Fall

The people of Valletta are mourning the passing of one of their own, Mario Mintoff, an avid festa enthusiast and contributor to the community, who passed away this morning.

Mintoff succumbed to his injuries in hospital after he fell from a ladder while removing festa decorations two days ago.

The heartbreaking news has resulted in an outpour from the community with band clubs, feast organisers, friends and the Augustinian offering their condolences to the family of the beloved 58-year-old.