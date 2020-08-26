‘We Lost A Gentleman’: Beltin Come Together To Pay Respects To Mario Mintoff Who Passed Away Following Ladder Fall
The people of Valletta are mourning the passing of one of their own, Mario Mintoff, an avid festa enthusiast and contributor to the community, who passed away this morning.
Mintoff succumbed to his injuries in hospital after he fell from a ladder while removing festa decorations two days ago.
The heartbreaking news has resulted in an outpour from the community with band clubs, feast organisers, friends and the Augustinian offering their condolences to the family of the beloved 58-year-old.
“The Madonna tal-Karmnu Feast Society extends its condolences to the Augustinian community for the loss of the dear Mario Mintoff!” the organisation said in a Facebook post.
“St. Paul welcomes this gentle Valletta volunteer who lost his life while offering his time to the community. We will join in prayer for his family at this difficult time,” said festa organisers Għaqda tal-Pawlini.
“The president and the committee of the Società Filarmonica Nazionale La Valette offer their condolences to the relatives, friends, as well as the Augustinian community for the loss of Mario Mintoff,” it said.
Friends were also shocked and saddened by the news…
“I lost another friend. We lost another gentleman. Mario Mintoff left this world,” a friend said.
Although Mario has left this world, his spirit will live on in the hearts of the Beltin.
Share this post to pay your respects to Mario Mintoff