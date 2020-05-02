‘We Have Obligation To Build Pre-Fabricated Hospital To Prepare For Second Wave Of COVID-19’, Superintendent For Public Health Says

Plans for a prefabricated hospital will go ahead despite the drop in active COVID-19 cases, with Superintendent of Pubic Health Charmaine Gauci explaining that authorities had a duty to prepare for a second wave of the virus.

Malta is gearing up to relax some measures on Monday. However, there are fears that could bring on another outbreak. In today’s press conference, Gauci said the rate of infection had dropped well below one and the virus was currently under control.

However, in the absence of a vaccine and the threat of an outbreak of other seasonal viruses, the prefabricated hospital will still be built.

The government launched a tender for the hospital on 23rd March.

The hospital would need to have the capacity to treat 90 patients and staff, and include a pharmacy, 6 intensive care units, an emergency unit, a mortuary and a minimum of 70 ventilators among other requirements.

While not explicitly stated, the hospital was needed to deal with a potential major outbreak, as seen in neighbouring Italy.

The tender was briefly suspended after alleged wrongdoing. However, the claims were dismissed and the process kicked off once again.

A bidder is yet to be selected.