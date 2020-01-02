As the year begins, it seems that nothing much has been going on for Gwardamangia residents who had their home practically destroyed by an unscrupulous developer.

Janet Walker, one of the most vocal of residents spoke to Lovin Malta about the situation and how she is feeling betrayed by the authorities concerned.

“At present the situation hasn’t changed much. Our lawyer should have made contact with them. We have asked for a total refurbishment on all apartments involved. Up till now we have no answer from them”.

Walker said that the Magisterial enquiry should be out but for some reason, it has not yet been made public.

“We have been out of our homes for six and half months now. Our architect along with other architects say that the structure is safe but that the market value on all properties went down since we were on the media….thus we are asking for a total refurbishment so as to recuperate what the value has lost”.