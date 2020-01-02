‘We Feel Betrayed’: Gwardamangia Resident Opens Up Six And A Half Months After Her World Literally Came Crashing Down
As the year begins, it seems that nothing much has been going on for Gwardamangia residents who had their home practically destroyed by an unscrupulous developer.
Janet Walker, one of the most vocal of residents spoke to Lovin Malta about the situation and how she is feeling betrayed by the authorities concerned.
“At present the situation hasn’t changed much. Our lawyer should have made contact with them. We have asked for a total refurbishment on all apartments involved. Up till now we have no answer from them”.
Walker said that the Magisterial enquiry should be out but for some reason, it has not yet been made public.
“We have been out of our homes for six and half months now. Our architect along with other architects say that the structure is safe but that the market value on all properties went down since we were on the media….thus we are asking for a total refurbishment so as to recuperate what the value has lost”.
Walker explained that there are two insurances involved – these came up with a condition report themselves but clearly insisted that they are without prejudice.
At the time being all families are living in private rented properties with rental costs paid for by housing authority.
The structure was made safe with remedial works that were carried out, practically the two and a half feet of rock (law article 439) that they should have left in the first place. Apparently, concrete has been put instead of rock.
Walker said that what frustrates her most is the fact that the Building Regulations Office had the method statement for months before, so they knew they were ‘going to cut flash with us’.
She said that when she contacted the Building Regulations Office, these passed her on to the Planning Authority. The PA said that this was a legal matter and that she should speak to her lawyer.
“I used to believe authorities would be on our side. That there would be laws to protect you but there aren’t it seems”.
Walker said that she had written to the Prime Minister to request an appointment but although this was accepted, they were greeted by someone else when going to Castille.
She also described the harrowing experience with their efforts to retrieve personal belongings with all food left in the house decaying having been left for weeks.
Walker was also irate that the Opposition and the President remained silent on the matter.