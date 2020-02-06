‘We Either Change Or We Die,’ Says PN MEP Roberta Metsola As She Vows To Play Her Part

Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola, who is often touted to be a possible PN leadership contender, has weighed in on the political crisis facing her party with a stern warning: “We either change or we will die.”

“The PN is going through a moment of turmoil. Change is never easy but we either change or we will die. Last night’s meeting meant nothing can remain the same, the Parliamentary Group statement is clear,” she said in a Facebook post.

“I understand everyone’s need for an immediate answer – and a clear solution there must be – it must be one that provides clear parameters for the strengthening of the PN as a credible alternative Government. That is our responsibility. This is a process where we must all play our part. I shall play mine,” she said.

She paid tribute to the party’s deputy leader Robert Arrigo who announced that he will step down.

“In his role, he has given without taking and that’s why anyone should be in politics,” she said.

PN leader Adrian Delia is under mounting pressure to step down.