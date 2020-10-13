‘We Don’t Let Anyone Hurt Our Cubs’: Maltese Zookeeper Reacts To New Stringent Animal Proposals

A prominent and outspoken Maltese zookeeper has reacted to new proposals that would see exotic animal keepers and zookeepers change the way they handle animals. The new policy put forward by Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo would see mandatory neutering, microchipping, an obligatory insurance policy, 24-hour CCTV footage and the prohibition of the petting of wild animals at zoos. It would also ban the breeding of wild animals unless special permission is obtained. “I agree with most of the proposals,” Anton Cutajar told Lovin Malta. “We need double fencing for enclosures, and I agree with the insurance as well as the cameras – we have three or four servers here at L-Arka ta’ Noè ourselves, with cameras installed both inside the enclosure as well as outside – and why shouldn’t they be?” L-Arka taʼ Noè is an 40,000 sqm animal park in Siġġiewi.

Anton Cutajar

However, there were a number of proposals that Cutajar disagreed with. “There’s a proposal that people with criminal record can’t be a zoo owner – it’s banal, just cause you have a police conduct?” he said. “If they stole once then they will always steal? Just because someone made a mistake once doesn’t mean he’ll make the mistake for ever.”

And when it comes to mandatory neutering or banning pet cubbing, he had major reservations. “I don’t agree with it. If the animals are over three months I agree with it, but a month-old cub, what’s wrong with that?” he asked. “Tourists from all over the world come to Malta to see these cubs; people from America and China and other countries,” Cutajar said. “And we don’t let anyone hurt these cubs, we take care of them so closely. Let’s be clear: we keep the cubs in our hands, we give you the cub to take a picture, and that’s it. People aren’t running around with cubs in their hands.” “No one is going to hurt the cubs, for sure, not in front of us.” Reacting to the proposals yesterday, Cutajar even uploaded a 40 minute rant where he spoke at length about zoos in Malta.