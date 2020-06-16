‘We Deserve Answers’: Maltese Wedding Vendor Calls Out ‘Mixed Messages’ From Authorities That Left Them In The Dark

A Maltese wedding vendor has opened up about the precarious position the wedding industry has been left in following weeks of “mixed messages” from the government.

“Whilst other industries were getting guidelines on how to get back on track, our industry (both vendors as well as couples) was pretty much ignored and left in the dark,” said Malcolm Debono, a principal cinematographer with Malta Wedding Films.

“All we asked for was guidance – not just to get a better idea of where we stand, but rather to know how to respond to couples who were turning to us for answers in such confusing times.”

Debono’s comments come as Malta’s government begins lifting restrictive measures put in place in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. A previous 75-person limit for gatherings will be lifted by the end of June – however, the government is still urging people to follow social distancing guidelines.

Weddings can still take place – but Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has still urged social distancing.