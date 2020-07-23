‘We Can’t Keep Letting Amateurs Work In The Construction Industry,’ Leading Architect Says After Bormla Collapse
Contractors need to be licensed and construction workers can no longer be amateurs while working in the Maltese construction industry, the vice president of the Chamber of Architects has said.
Andre Pizzuto’s comments come just hours after a worker lost his life after a wall collapsed on a construction site in Bormla this morning. Another Maltese worker was rushed to Mater Dei after being injured in the collapse.
Appearing on Lovin Daily, Pizzuto said that it was now essential for all people working in the construction industry to be “competent, from beginning to end”.
“It cannot be that we have amateurs working in the industry.
“Contractors should be licensed – otherwise, it will be impossible to tell between who does good work or bad work,” he continued.
A special edition of Lovin Daily today as one man has died and another is in critical condition after a Bormla construction site collapse. This episode is brought to you by SMS Mondial, check out their Halkidiki Cruise experience on smsmondial.com.mt
Posted by Lovin Malta on Thursday, July 23, 2020
Pizzuto went on to say that the construction industry was in a “crisis”.
Previous collapses, such as those that involved Janet Walker or the late Miriam Pace, were mentioned, with Pizzuto saying: “we cannot keep acting like nothing happened, that a tragedy happened but then nothing happens for months”.
He noted that the Chamber had put forward 10 proposals that could benefit the construction industry and ensure safer standards across the board.
“Its a question of ownership of reforms,” he said. “We want our profession to modernise, the industry is changing and our professionals are changing as well. We can’t keep dragging our feet, and both political parties agree – so I’m not sure what’s taking so long. There seems to be no awareness of the urgency.”