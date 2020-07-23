‘We Can’t Keep Letting Amateurs Work In The Construction Industry,’ Leading Architect Says After Bormla Collapse

Contractors need to be licensed and construction workers can no longer be amateurs while working in the Maltese construction industry, the vice president of the Chamber of Architects has said.

Andre Pizzuto’s comments come just hours after a worker lost his life after a wall collapsed on a construction site in Bormla this morning. Another Maltese worker was rushed to Mater Dei after being injured in the collapse.

Appearing on Lovin Daily, Pizzuto said that it was now essential for all people working in the construction industry to be “competent, from beginning to end”.

“It cannot be that we have amateurs working in the industry.



“Contractors should be licensed – otherwise, it will be impossible to tell between who does good work or bad work,” he continued.