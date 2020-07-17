‘We Can’t Join In’: Elderly St Julian’s Residents Call Out Planning Authority’s Online Zoom Meetings

A number of elderly St Julian’s residents are calling out the Planning Authority for holding their meetings online, making it practically impossible for individuals who are not tech-savvy to join and object to developments.

A group of St Julian’s residents are currently voicing their concerns about the potential demolition of one of the town’s oldest properties – to be replaced by a four-level residential block.

Whilst the PA’s case officer has refused permission for the application of this development, it would not be the first time the PA board has gone against the case officer’s report.

“I think that as objectors to this case, we deserve to have the same rights as the developers by attending the meeting physically, not online,” as particularly vocal resident told Lovin Malta. “Especially since now all the COVID-19 related measures have been lifted.”

Residents have reportedly started a petition against this development, which has gathered hundreds of signatures.

Earlier this month, the Planning Authority was the subject of ample controversy after muting an activist’s microphone as she objected to the approval of the development of 18 apartments on a site of archaeological importance.

Local NGO Moviment Graffitti has also spoken up about this matter.