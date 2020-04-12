‘We Can Make A Difference’: Lydia Abela Endorses Online COVID-19 Community Support Platform MaltaTogether

Dr Lydia Abela, lawyer and wife of Prime Minister Robert Abela, has endorsed the online platform MaltaTogether alongside her daughter Georgia Mae to help keep people’s spirits up during quarantine.

MaltaTogether is a non-profit online platform that gives people access to a variety of services that will help them cope in light of the coronavirus pandemic in Malta.

In a video message for Easter, Abela urged people to connect through the portal’s social initiatives to make the most of our time indoors.