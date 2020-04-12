‘We Can Make A Difference’: Lydia Abela Endorses Online COVID-19 Community Support Platform MaltaTogether
Dr Lydia Abela, lawyer and wife of Prime Minister Robert Abela, has endorsed the online platform MaltaTogether alongside her daughter Georgia Mae to help keep people’s spirits up during quarantine.
MaltaTogether is a non-profit online platform that gives people access to a variety of services that will help them cope in light of the coronavirus pandemic in Malta.
In a video message for Easter, Abela urged people to connect through the portal’s social initiatives to make the most of our time indoors.
Apart from endorsing the platform, Abela will be actively involved with MaltaTogether to identify community initiatives providing support in Malta during these times of uncertainty.
“I strongly believe that we can create a temporary life within our homes and in the context this new social reality. We need to stay active, interact remotely with others and communicate with our loved ones. We need to learn, teach, interact, and do positive activities to use this time at home in the best possible way,” she said.
Abela’s daughter Georgia Mae also had a message of encouragement to share with the public this Easter.
“Together as one we can make a difference. Stay safe, stay home with MaltaTogether,” she concluded.