‘We Aren’t Classist’: Adrian Delia Calls Out Controversial ‘Third-Tier Nationalists’ Comment

The Leader of the Opposition has said the Nationalist Party is an organisation that is open to everyone, no matter their background, after a prominent activist made some controversial statements earlier this week.

“We aren’t classists. We welcome everyone,” Adrian Delia said as he shared a screenshot of the status in question.

“Those who had the chance at an education and those who never had the opportunity. Those who have a lot, and those who we can help have more,” he continued. “We are a party that brings everyone together under one umbrella.”

His words of unity were praised by his supporters, with one person saying: “I’m proud to be a third-class voter – but remember that a third-class vote is worth just as much as a first-class vote”.

The status comes after activist and lawyer Andrew Borg Cardona posted a status comparing “first-tier Nationalists” who opposed Delia to “third-tier Nationalists” who supported Delia.

Borg Cardona has since issued a statement apologising for his comments, clarifying that he was referring to party “infiltrators” and not to class. 

The comments come during a PN leadership crisis, with Delia losing two votes of confidence in a week and former high-ranking politicians like Lawrence Gonzi and Louis Galea stepping in to attempt to calm the waters.

What do you think of Delia’s welcoming call?

