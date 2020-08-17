‘We Are In Discussion To Make Sure Exams Commence’ Says Chris Fearne

Malta’s Health Minister, Chris Fearne, has confirmed that he is in discussion with the Ministry of Education and its Minister, Owen Bonnici, to decide on what will happen regarding the exams which are scheduled for two weeks from now.

“We are in discussion with the Ministry for Education so we make sure that exams commence,” Fearne said when asked about how the 15-person cap applies to the examination sessions.

The statement was made during this morning’s press conference, where Fearne was joined by the Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci to announce a new set of COVID-19 regulations, including a 15-person cap on events and that masks are to be worn in closed public places.

He also mentioned how together with Education Minister Owen Bonnici, virtual meetings between European Ministers for education and health will be held to discuss what should be done to make sure that the next generation of children and adolescents keep on learning and receiving an education while safeguarding their livelihoods.

The regulations announced in the press conference will come into effect this Wednesday at 8am.

What do you think of this decision?