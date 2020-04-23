‘We Are Desperate’: Malta’s Health Students Have No Idea When They Will Graduate

Final year students in the faculty of health science face an uncertain future as to when they will be able to graduate.

COVID-19 has disrupted all university students’ lectures, and most have subsequently been moved online. However, those with practical examinations like many studying health science subjects have been left in the dark as to when they will be held.

Following discussions with students, lecturers proposed virtual practical examinations, in which candidates would be tested through video calls.

However, these proposals were not accepted and the normal assessment methods were to be used once the COVID-19 situation subsides.

One student spoke to Lovin Malta regarding the uncertainty of their studies being left in limbo.

“We have still not been given dates as to when exams will be, when studies will end or when we will graduate. Our exams are supposed to be held in June, and it’s been two months since University has closed. We still haven’t got answers and we are desperate,” they said.

According to the student, the Dean has refused proposals from different departments to move practicals online, and are therefore seeking aid from the external mediators to resolve the issue.

Other students from the health faculty have also expressed their concerns.

“We were hoping that the Faculty would adapt rather than delay. As is, none of us know how long this is going to last and not graduating on time would leave us in limbo,” a health science student said.

Whilst they would normally finish their studies this June, final year students with clinical placements have been told they could be delayed until December.

“How can I make plans for a summer job and even a full-time real job now that I’m supposedly done with University if one day the faculty are going to give the go ahead for placements of clinical work at short notice?”

