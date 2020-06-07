‘We Are Back’: Havana Announces Return Under New Social Distancing Rules As Clubs Gradually Allowed To Open

د . إAEDSRر . س

One of the most popular clubs in Paceville has announced it will be opening its doors for the first time since the pandemic started.

“We are back… this Wednesday,” Havana announced today after months of closed doors. 

“There is no ‘normality’ without clubs… It’s finally time to reopen our doors and enjoy ourselves once again while adhering to all the social distancing protocols,” the club continued.

Havana will be allowing one person in per four metres squared of floor space.

There will be sanitisers at the entrances and exits, and Havana will be placing an emphasis on “clean clubbing”. This will include a measured distance between tables, all staff wearing face masks, and the use of plastic cups instead of reusable glasses.

The Paceville mainstay is the first of any major Maltese clubs to announce their reopening as preventative COVID-19 measures begin to be lifted from the island. Their opening on Wednesday will be an experiment in clubbing at the tail end of a pandemic that the island has not seen yet.

Bars were allowed to open last week, leading to hundreds of people flooding Paceville and Sliema lidos, leaving club-owners feeling ignored by the government.

However, new guidelines have since been issued, including a lowered volume for music amongst and no shared pitchers amongst other things, allowing clubs to reopen if they are in line with the protocols.

Traditionally, Malta’s clubbing scene would be in full swing by the second week of June, with the season generally opening on the last week of May. However, due to the pandemic, Malta’s tourist and clubbing contingent have had to be patient until they can hit the dancefloor again.

