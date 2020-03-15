‘We Are Already On Partial Lockdown’: Abela Resists Calls To Institute Full Lockdown To Combat COVID-19 Spread

Prime Minister Robert Abela insisted that Malta was already following a “partial lockdown” after the closure of schools, courts, and introduction of mandatory quarantine.

With the cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus now at 21, calls have grown for the government to institute a full lockdown, blocking all flights and insisting that all residents remain at home, barring scheduled times to purchase goods. PN Leader Adrian Delia has backed its introduction.

Abela, who was speaking during an interview on ONE, said that a full lockdown would, at present, place unnecessary suffering on the country. However, he did not rule out instituting one should the need arise.

Ever since the first case was confirmed in Malta, Abela has rolled drastic measures. The government has closed down all public educational establishments, whether that’s University, MCAST, or junior school.

Meanwhile, anyone coming into the country will be placed under a two-week mandatory quarantine, or face a 1,000 euro fine. It will have significant effects on the tourism industry. However, Abela has announced that Maltese businesses who have been most impacted by COVID-19 will be granted a tax moratorium.

Abela repeatedly appealed for calm during this period, stressing that as of yet each case has been imported, and there is yet to be a local transmission.