‘We Are All Family’: Malta’s Biggest Private Employer Says It Wants To Safeguard All Employees Irrespective Of Nationality, Race Or Gender

One of Malta’s biggest employers OZO Group have reassured that their commitments to their employees remain unchanged during these difficult COVID-19 times.

Ozo Group CEO Fabio Muscat took to a press release to reaffirm that the companies’ duty during these turbulent times is to “safeguard each and every job irrelevant of nationality, race or gender because for us they are all family.”

Ozo Group specialises in the outsourcing and services industries, employing over 3,000 employees, including third-country nationals, across the board.

“We are eternally grateful to all our employees who have been loyal to our brand and helped us reach new heights,” he said.

Nonetheless, many third-country nationals face the possibility of being deported in light of the economic impact COVID-19 may have on the country. Some have already been told to pack up and leave by employers who will not be renewing their work permits or face being declared an illegal immigrant and being deported.