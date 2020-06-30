‘We All Struggled Waiting’: Indian Workers Stranded In Malta Secure Date For Repatriation

Indian workers stranded in Malta during the pandemic have secured a date for their repatriation after the flights were cancelled twice.

At least 155 Indians are set to depart on the flight to Cochin, India on July 1st, which coincides with the official opening of Malta’s airport to commercial flights.

The first scheduled flight had been cancelled in early June after unfruitful discussions with Indian authorities, whilst the replacement on the 17th was postponed indefinitely due to “COVID-19 logistical restrictions for pilots and flight crew” of Air Malta, leaving over a hundred in limbo.

Speaking to Lovin Malta, some had feared the continuous delays would mean they will not afford rent and food whilst they waited for a new date for repatriation.

“We all struggled waiting,” one relieved worker said, who had to sleep on the floor of a friend’s hallway for the last three weeks. With no work, some extended their leases and asked their families to support them in the meantime.

“Now we are relieved.”

