WATCH: Youths Protest Outside Castille For Migrants Stranded In Maltese Waters: ‘You Can’t Let People Die’

Two youths have staged a protest outside Castille against the government’s decision to close its ports to migrants seeking asylum.

“We’re here to protest the way the government is treating refugees stuck out at sea on Easter Sunday, letting women, children and men die out there while we are here filling our mouths with figolli and these things,” protestor Lara Mohnani said.

“It’s appalling that the Maltese government voted unanimously to keep the ports closed, in spite of previous knowledge and hours’ notice of these people in need of immediate attention and salvation,” Xandru Cassar added. “We deem this totally unacceptable as Maltese citizens.”