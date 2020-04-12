WATCH: Youths Protest Outside Castille For Migrants Stranded In Maltese Waters: ‘You Can’t Let People Die’
Two youths have staged a protest outside Castille against the government’s decision to close its ports to migrants seeking asylum.
“We’re here to protest the way the government is treating refugees stuck out at sea on Easter Sunday, letting women, children and men die out there while we are here filling our mouths with figolli and these things,” protestor Lara Mohnani said.
“It’s appalling that the Maltese government voted unanimously to keep the ports closed, in spite of previous knowledge and hours’ notice of these people in need of immediate attention and salvation,” Xandru Cassar added. “We deem this totally unacceptable as Maltese citizens.”
Shortly after launching a rescue mission for 66 migrants last Thursday, the Maltese government declared its ports unsafe for further arrivals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Italy had closed its ports a day earlier, meaning migrants currently out at sea are now at serious risk of death.
Alarm Phone, an emergency hotline for migrants crossing the Mediterranean, yesterday reported four boats carrying 250 people in distress, including 118 in Malta’s search and rescue zone. It said it has lost contact with two of these boats, including one in Maltese waters.
Today, the hotline said it has received information that a boat has capsized, leaving many people dead, although it is unsure whether this is one of the boats it has lost contact with.
“All EU authorities that watched without rescuing are responsible,” Alarm Phone said.