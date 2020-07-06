WATCH: ‘You Heartless Monster!’ Six Puppies Abandoned In Malta Under Scorching Sun

Malta-based animal sanctuary ‘Association for Abandoned Animals’ (AAA) took to Facebook earlier today to post a video showing six puppies that had just been abandoned in a box in the blistering heat.

The sanctuary did not have any available volunteers to pick up the puppies, so the two men who found them brought them in themselves.

“The puppies are infested with fleas, and were nearly lifeless from the heat and dehydration,” the sanctuary said. “They are being given fluids and treatment right now.”

The sanctuary went on to speak out against the person who abandoned the puppies.

“You only needed to call, and not only would we have taken the puppies, but we would have offered to neuter and chip all the other dogs you have for free. But you chose to nearly kill them by throwing them in a box in all this heat.”

Animal lovers were quick to react to this act of animal cruelty, with the video amassing 150 reactions in just over an hour.

Many took to the comment section to express their anger towards such acts, with one commenter saying, “I don’t know how these cruel and heartless people live, shame on you.” A number of commenters were also quick to ask whether the puppies were up for adoption.

Click here to learn about how you can donate to AAA.

Tag a friend who loves animals