A yacht has caught on fire near the San Blas area of Gozo.

At around 2pm today, the yacht was reported to have entered into some difficulty and caught on fire.

It is as yet unknown what led to the fire nor how many people were on board.

Details are scarce however it is being reported that no one was injured in the fire. Police investigations are currently underway.

More details to follow.

Video: Raniero Borg

