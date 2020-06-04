WATCH: X Factor Malta Contestant Serenades Nurses After 10 Weeks Living In A Bormla Care Home

د . إAEDSRر . س

A nurse and former X Factor Malta contestant who had been living inside of an elderly care home broke into song after she and her colleagues exited after 10 weeks.

Chantal Catania had wowed crowds with her warm voice, jovial personality and passion for French music during X Factor Malta season 2; but she left her bosses and colleagues stunned when she broke into song outside CareMalta’s Bormla Home.

Today was the 74th anniversary of Vassallo Group, who run the home, and chairman Nazzareno Vassallo was visiting to thank them personally and give them “a special memento”.

The nurses had just spent 10 weeks living inside the care home in an effort to avoid the spread of COVID-19 into the home where vulnerable people live.

As Vassallo was thanking his nurses, Chantal thanked him through the medium of French song.

Chantal was a favourite on X Factor Malta, and judging from her happy and positive spirit, we can really see why!

