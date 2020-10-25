WATCH: World-Travelling Girl Has Judges And Viewers Clapping Along On Malta’s Got Talent
A 10-year-old Scottish/Japanese girl whose lived everywhere from Bali to Malta took Malta’s Got Talent by storm with her sheer charisma and free-spirited vibe.
Zia Fuji didn’t waste anytime in capturing the judge’s hearts with her rendition of Justin Bieber’s Love Yourself.
The judges gave her four yeses, with Howard Keith saying that while her voice needed a bit of work, he had major faith in her and the things to come.
Zia’s parents were right off stage waiting to give her a massive hug after her performance; let’s see what she has in store for us next time she hits the stage.