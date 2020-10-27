WATCH: Workers Evacuate As Large Fire Erupts At Marsa Wasteserve Facility

د . إAEDSRر . س

Fresh footage has emerged of a shocking fire that erupted in a Wasteserv facility in Marsa earlier this morning.

Plumes of smoke, some of which were spotted across the island, can be seen spitting out of the site. Workers in the area, including those at a meat factory, have been evacuated.

Heavy rainfall did little to ease the raging fire, which broke out at 7.15am, with Civil Protection officers still battling the flames by 9.30am.

According to a spokesperson, the fire began in a yard where autoclave material was stored. Investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of the fire. 

Members of the Civil Protection Department were on the scene, while a medical team was also dispatched.

Police reports indicate that no one was injured.

