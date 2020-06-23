WATCH: Woman Left On Floor After ‘Passing Out’ Outside Ħal Far Centre Following Freezer Incident

“The woman said: ‘I want to take this fridge in, it’s summer, I have a baby, and we have no cool water inside,” Ali continued. “A manager soon came out and told her she knew she couldn’t bring it in according to her contract, and that she could go buy cold water from outside the centre.”

“I was trying to renew my ID in Ħal Far, near the Family Centre, and a resident there wanted to take a fridge or freezer in,” Mohamed Ali, a migrant who lives in Malta, told Lovin Malta.

An incident stemming from access to cold water during summer allegedly ended with a woman passed out on the floor before an ambulance was called to remove her.

The woman responded by telling the workers that she’d either enter with the fridge or that they need to give her her baby and call the police.

At some point, the gates were reportedly opened to a vehicle pass, where she tried to push the large fridge in. She was stopped, and it was at this point that she had a “hysterical attack” and ended up passing out in the sun.

“They left her there for about three minutes, just laying in the sun, before eventually saying that she was ‘faking it’.”

“I couldn’t leave her on the floor, so I put water on her face and checked if she was conscious,” Dali said, before he moved her to the side, into the shade.

A staff nurse was sent out eventually, according to Dali, before an ambulance was called for her. However, Dali was left shocked at how the resident was treated, especially after she was accused of “faking it” after passing out in the sun.

“When police arrived, I was told to wash my hands. I thought it was cause of COVID-19, but they told me it’s because she might be HIV positive, and they went to put on double gloves and a whole plastic suit… I was shocked, trying to tell them that there was no blood or liquids to pass the virus,” Dali said.

While he wasn’t sure what the procedure was to get a fridge inside an open centre, he questioned the way it was handled.

“Don’t they have the right to a cold drink? She had even said, if you have a fridge in the office, we could use that, we don’t need to have our own…”