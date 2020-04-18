WATCH: ‘We’ll Make Beautiful Memories Again’ – Malta Tourism Authority’s Message To Islands’ Post-Lockdown Visitors

The 60-second marketing clip has been produced in fourteen different languages, with encouraging slogans like “Keep Faith, Stay Strong” and “We’ll make beautiful memories again.”

A promotional campaign by Malta Tourism Authority is reminding potential visitors to ‘Dream Malta Now…Visit Later.” The initiative includes a video highlighting what awaits in Malta when travel lockdowns are eased.

As the world remains under lockdown, Malta is reminding visitors of its beauty waiting to be discovered.

Minister of Tourism Julia Farrugia Portelli said that the government is focused on preparations for when Malta is ready to receive visitors once again.

“When faced with a challenging scenario like the one we are experiencing at the moment, a common reaction is that of halting all marketing and retreating completely from the scene. However, this was not the philosophy adopted by the Malta Tourism Authority and the Government of Malta,” Farrugia Portelli said.

“On the contrary, we devised a campaign, oriented towards different areas of interest, through which we aim to provide prospective visitors with a taste of the Maltese Islands and entice them to visit at a later date.”

CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority Johann Buttigieg added that projects aimed at improving the infrastructure, services and training of staff in the tourism sector are also in the works.

“One has to keep in mind that, as soon as the COVID-19 crisis is over, competition among tourism destinations will be fiercer than ever. So it is imperative that we are among the front runners when this occurs and that, together with our industry stakeholders, we can provide the best possible product to attract visitors to Malta as we were doing before the pandemic started.”

