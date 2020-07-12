WATCH: ‘We Will Keep On Beating You!’ Prime Minister Speaks Out About Opposition Leadership Fiasco

Prime Minister Robert Abela spoke up against the leadership issues plaguing the Nationalist Party during a political event at the Mosta Local Council.

“Whether it’s Adrian Delia, whether it’s that guy that was meant to replace Delia but is now out of the picture, whether it’s Comodini, whether it’s all of them together,” Abela said, “we will keep on beating you.”

The Prime Minister’s comment was met with rapturous applause and a standing ovation.

Abela also made reference to the changes that this government is making to the appointment processes of the Chief Justice and the President.

“It is up to the Prime Minister to choose and elect the Chief Justice – but I didn’t do that,” Abela said. “I said, let’s look to make a unanimous decision, let’s agree on a single name. And we got there. We got there because this government put forward the name of a serious man. This is how things are meant to be done.”

In contrast to this however, Abela said that “others are putting a lot of pressure on the President so that they get him to decide whatever they want him to decide.”

This comes after Nationalist MPs Chris Said and Claudette Buttigieg met up with President Vella earlier this week to demand Adrian Delia’s removal as Opposition Leader.

“Instead of letting the President apply the Constitution,” the Prime Minister said, “they are imposing themselves on the President’s decision.“

What do you make of this?