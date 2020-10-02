د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: ‘We Stopped Them’, Activists Rejoice As Machinery Drives Away After Three-Hour Long Protest in Dingli

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A protest which took place in Dingli earlier this morning has been successful in stopping the building of a road on farmer’s land in Daħla tas-Sienja… at least for the time being.

Protestors, residents and farmers were all on location to object a road alignment project which is set to develop over private fields, old carob trees, and rooms used for farming. Police and representatives of Infrastructure Malta were also at the site.

After around four hours of demonstrations, heavy machinery which had been there since early morning was seen driving away as protestors claimed the temporary victory.

“Infrastructure Malta have been forced to remove their machinery from Tas-Sienja, in Dingli, following a direct action this morning involving Moviment Graffitti activists, farmers and residents, with the aim of halting these works,” activists said.

“Infrastructure Malta is causing huge damage to the environment and to our communities through its constant pressure.”

“What we’re witnessing is a huge injustice which government, armed with heavy machinery, is perpetuating to the detriment of the livelihoods of farmers and residents.”

What do you make of these developments?

READ NEXT: WATCH: Five Birds Shot Down Illegally In Malta In Just 24 Hours

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK