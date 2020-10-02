WATCH: ‘We Stopped Them’, Activists Rejoice As Machinery Drives Away After Three-Hour Long Protest in Dingli

A protest which took place in Dingli earlier this morning has been successful in stopping the building of a road on farmer’s land in Daħla tas-Sienja… at least for the time being.

Protestors, residents and farmers were all on location to object a road alignment project which is set to develop over private fields, old carob trees, and rooms used for farming. Police and representatives of Infrastructure Malta were also at the site.

After around four hours of demonstrations, heavy machinery which had been there since early morning was seen driving away as protestors claimed the temporary victory.