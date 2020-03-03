WATCH: ‘We Have No Blood On Our Hands’: Sec-Gen Of Malta’s Developers Lobby Insists Construction Should Continue Despite Tragedy

“You can’t tarnish the whole industry. If there’s a car accident you don’t stop all the cars,” he said.

Stivala made it abundantly clear that the MDA did not believe that all development should be halted pending reform, as had happened last year following the collapse of three buildings.

One of their council members, Malcolm Mallia, was one of the developers of the project and he has since been suspended. However, Stivala insisted that that MDA had always “ insisted on introducing more regulations and policies, to help prevent these kinds of tragedies”.

However, right off the bat, Secretary-General of the Malta Developers’ Association Michael Stivala insisted that the industry had “no blood on [their] hands” following the tragic death of Miriam Pace.

In a special episode of Lovin Daily, key figures in the Malta Developers’ Association and the Chamber of Architects shared their views on the fatal collapse of a home in Ħamrun which claimed the life of a mother-of-two.

Both Stivala and Chamber of Architects vice-president Andre Pizzuto confirmed that their respective bodies are in favour of introducing a comprehensive register and licensing system for contractors and other people who work on the sites.

However, Pizzuto said that the proposed reforms from the Chamber are yet to be followed through by the government. For example, he said, there are 27 different government departments currently overseeing the industry, leaving little room for holistic oversight.

Stivala insisted that discussions were on-going, with the MDA recently meeting with the government to see what the current state of the reform process is. However, he said with many different components, the reform could take longer.

Stivala passed the buck off to architects, while Pizzuto insisted reform has failed

There was a dispute between Stivala and Pizzuto as to who could be responsible for this tragedy. Stivala was quick to pass the buck off to the architects on site.

The architect who submitted the application and certified the site, Roderick Camillieri, is also a shareholder in the development.

“Today on-site there should be a Site Technical Officer, the architect of the developer, and the architect of the contractor, they are responsible for everything,” Stivala said.

However, he somewhat backtracked when asked why then did the MDA felt the need to remove one of their own. Stivala explained that until the magisterial inquiry is concluded, it is impossible to say who is responsible.

Meanwhile, Pizzuto insisted that the issue is generally a combination of problems and issues, laying into last year’s reform as being far too insufficient.

“We’re not happy. What we’ve been proposing is comprehensive reform. All it currently does is address what happens if the building falls, whether that’s increasing insurance or improving redress in these cases, our drive is to ensure that these incidents don’t occur,” he said.

While refraining from commenting on the case itself, Pizzuto said the Chamber would take all necessary action against an architect found to be responsible.