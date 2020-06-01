WATCH: Vulnerable People Can Return To Work From This Friday, Robert Abela Says

Vulnerable people will be allowed to return to work this Friday after Prime Minister Robert Abela announced the lifting of strict COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are returning to normality,” Abela repeatedly said during a press conference this evening.

On Friday 5th June, several other restrictions will be lifted including the opening of gyms, bars, and other commercial establishments that were not yet allowed to open. Childcare centres will also be allowed to open. Restaurants, hair salons, and retail outlets had opened up in the preceding weeks.

Mass events will not be allowed in the summer, Superintendent for Charmaine Gauci said, stressing the importance of social distancing.

New measures will follow three principles, Abela said. There were ensuring protection, sanitisation, and the wearing of masks.

Abela said that the second wave of COVID-19 never materialised despite the lifting of some measures. He maintained that the majority of people had respected measures despite recent cases of people disregarding the rules.

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne insisted that health services will still be well prepared for a potential second outbreak of the virus in Malta.

“We won the war against COVID-19”, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne said.

Fearne also explained that a statistical model has also been introduced to ensure that authorities can keep track of the virus and any potential outbreak, whether that’s COVID-19 or influenza. An early warning system, Fearne said, will allow people to return to normality in peace.

The Prime Minister also confirmed that on 1st July, flights will open to 19 different countries. He said that air and sea travel will follow easy protocols to guarantee health and safety.

A snap budget is also on the horizon with Abela announcing that “multi-million” euro scheme will be launched on Monday 8th June.

More to follow