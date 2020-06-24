WATCH: Video Evidence Casts Doubt On Keith Schembri’s Claim Made Under Oath Of OPM Action The Day Daphne Died

Video evidence submitted in the public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia seems to rubbish sworn testimony given by former Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri in the police’s case against main suspect Yorgen Fenech.

On Monday, Schembri told the court that he was at the Office of the Prime Minister with former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and former Head of Communications Kurt Farrugia, when the previous Mater Dei CEO called to inform them there was an explosion at Burmarrad.

He said that Muscat had called to check on his father who had a fireworks factory in the area. Soon there was a second call saying it was a bomb and the victim was likely to be Caruana Galizia.

The bomb that killed Caruana Galizia went off at around 3pm on 16th October 2017. Now, video evidence submitted by Daphne’s husband Peter Caruana Galizia indicates that Muscat was actually on a press tour at Parallel’s Malta-based office.

One particular timestamp at the 57-second mark, Caruana Galizia says, clearly shows Muscat speaking to the press with a video camera clearly marking the time at 3:15pm on 16th October 2017.

Former Minister Chris Cardona, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri, Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli, OPM aide Ray Barbara, and former Head of Communications Kurt Farrugia are also present.